LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo has no immediate plans to acquire an asset manager in Britain, the U.S. bank’s regional president said, after a Sunday Times report said it was considering moves for several firms.

“We don’t have any immediate plans to acquire a UK-based investment firm,” Jim Johnston, president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, told Reuters. (Reporting by Angus Berwick; editing by Simon Jessop)