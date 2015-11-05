FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo to pay $81.6m to bankrupt homeowners-DOJ
November 5, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

Wells Fargo to pay $81.6m to bankrupt homeowners-DOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co will pay a total of $81.6 million to homeowners for failing to provide legal notices that would allow them to challenge the accuracy of mortgage payment increases while in bankruptcy, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The funds will be distributed to groups of homeowners who were in bankruptcy proceedings from late 2011 through March, 2015, the Justice Department said.

Wells Fargo will also change its internal procedures to prevent the lapses from recurring, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Alden Bentley)

