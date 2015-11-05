Wells Fargo to pay $81.6 mln to bankrupt U.S. homeowners -DOJ

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co will pay $81.6 million to homeowners for denying them a chance to challenge mortgage payment increases imposed during bankruptcy proceedings, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Wells violated a 2011 U.S. bankruptcy law by failing to send a type of legal notice to the homeowners that includes certain disclosures that fees and charges by banks for homeowners in bankruptcy are accurate, the Justice Department said.

A Wells Fargo spokesman declined to immediately comment.

The settlement between Wells Fargo and the Justice Department’s U.S. Trustee Program, which oversees the U.S. bankruptcy system, also requires Wells to hire a compliance monitor and change its internal procedures to prevent a recurrence of the problem, the Justice Department said.

The Justice Department said it will distribute the funds to groups of homeowners who were in bankruptcy proceedings from late 2011 through March, 2015.

Wells Fargo failed to timely provide more than 100,000 notices to homeowners about payment changes and also did not timely perform more than 18,000 escrow analyses in cases involving nearly 68,000 accounts of bankrupt homeowners during the period, the Justice Department said.