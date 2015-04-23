FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires advisers from Morgan Stanley, Edward Jones
April 23, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires advisers from Morgan Stanley, Edward Jones

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit of Wells Fargo & Co, added eight advisers from Morgan Stanley and brokerage firm Edward Jones.

G. “Carey” Revels, Craig Goldberg and Jonathan Zucker joined Wells Fargo Advisors from Morgan Stanley.

Revels managed more than $108 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley and joined Wells Fargo’s Hattiesburg, Mississippi office.

Goldberg, managed more than $104 million in client assets, while Zucker managed more than $109 million. Both the advisers joined Wells Fargo Advisors’ branch in Woodbury, New York.

Steven Polk and Steven Jumper joined Wells Fargo Advisors from Edward Jones.

Polk, who managed more than $106 million in client assets, joined the Orlando, Florida office of Wells Fargo Advisors. Jumper, who managed more than $153 million in client assets, joined Wells Fargo’s branch in Texarkana, Texas.

North Point Wealth Advisors, a three person team in Lake Oswego, Oregon, also joined Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the firm’s independent channel.

The team, which consists of brothers Mitchell Rask and Christopher Rask, and Jane Miller, joins from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where they managed more than $244 million in client assets. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
