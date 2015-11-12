FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo FiNet adds six new brokers
November 12, 2015

ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo FiNet adds six new brokers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), which caters to independent financial practices, said it added six new advisers, who together managed $329 million in assets under management.

Steve Marchel, Tracy Santoro and Dan Campbell, formerly with Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, opened an independent practice with FiNet in New Jersey, Wells Fargo’s wealth management division said.

Martin Robbins, formerly with First Command Financial Planning Inc, also opened an independent practice with FiNet in Rochester, New York, the unit added.

Will Haase, who was previously with Edward Jones, has joined an existing FiNet practice in Cincinnati; and Carrie Turcotte, formerly with LPL Financial LLC, has joined RiverCrest Wealth Advisors in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the unit said. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru)

