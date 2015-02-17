FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Wells Fargo Private Bank hires adviser and fiduciary officer
#Funds News
February 17, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Wells Fargo Private Bank hires adviser and fiduciary officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Private Bank, the wealth management unit of Wells Fargo & Co, hired Kevin Driscoll as financial adviser and Tom Eberhardt as senior fiduciary officer at its Boston office.

Driscoll will focus on high-net-worth individuals and families, while Eberhardt will coordinate the company’s investment and fiduciary services business in Boston.

Wells Fargo Private Bank plans to add three more positions in Boston by the second quarter, Marty Courage, senior vice president and regional director for the region, said in a statement.

Prior to joining Wells Fargo Private Bank, Driscoll worked as a financial adviser at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management in Boston.

Eberhardt spent nearly 15 years at Beacon Trust Co, where he most recently worked as vice president and trust officer. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)


