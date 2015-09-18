ON THE MOVE-Five advisers start independent practice with Wells Fargo

Sept 18 (Reuters) - A team of five advisers opened an independent practice with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network in Redondo Beach, California.

Thomas Gray, Christina Jesperson, Kevin Terao, Albert Scudder and Judy Tapia, who were previously with broker dealer Triad Inc, have formed Riviera Wealth Management, which has about $117 million in client assets.

Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, also known as FiNet, provides product platforms that include lending, banking and retirement planning to independent advisers. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)