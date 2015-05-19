FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Wells Fargo names Rohan Kalbag head of commercial banking, Northern California
#Funds News
May 19, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Wells Fargo names Rohan Kalbag head of commercial banking, Northern California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Banking and financial services company Wells Fargo & Co said it named Rohan Kalbag head of commercial banking for Northern California.

Based in Oakland, California, Kalbag will oversee more than 100 team members at the company’s offices in Chico, Santa Rosa, Sacramento, Walnut Creek and San Francisco.

Kalbag, who brings more than 13 years of financial services experience to the role, most recently served as the sales manager for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking in the West, including California, Oregon and Washington. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

