FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires four advisers from Morgan Stanley
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 11, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires four advisers from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit of Wells Fargo & Co, said it hired four advisers from Morgan Stanley.

Munther “Mike” Abdallah and Rick Sofiak, who managed more than $100 million in client assets, joined as first vice president-investments at the company’s Orland Park, Illinois office. Abdallah and Sofiak together have about 50 years of industry experience.

Lee Turmail and Jesse Miles, who managed more than $120 million in client assets, joined in Boca Raton.

Morgan Stanley was not immediately available to confirm the appointments. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.