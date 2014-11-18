FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Wells Fargo not as 'optimistic' about lawsuit settlement: lawyer
#Funds News
November 18, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., Wells Fargo not as 'optimistic' about lawsuit settlement: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co and the U.S. Department of Justice are “no longer as optimistic” about settling a lawsuit accusing the country’s largest mortgage lender of fraud, a lawyer for the bank said on Tuesday.

Douglas Baruch, a lawyer for Wells Fargo, told a U.S. federal court judge in Manhattan that while the parties would not rule out a settlement, both sides were prepared to resume litigating after putting the case on hold since July.

“The parties are no longer as optimistic as they once were,” he said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)

