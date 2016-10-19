California launches criminal probe into Wells Fargo account scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The California Attorney General's Office has launched a criminal investigation into Wells Fargo over allegations it opened millions of unauthorized customer accounts and credit cards, according to a seizure warrant seen by Reuters.

Attorney General Kamala Harris authorized a seizure warrant against the bank seeking customer records and other documents, saying there is probable cause to believe the bank committed felonies. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese)