10 months ago
California launches criminal probe into Wells Fargo account scandal
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

California launches criminal probe into Wells Fargo account scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The California Attorney General's Office has launched a criminal investigation into Wells Fargo over allegations it opened millions of unauthorized customer accounts and credit cards, according to a seizure warrant seen by Reuters.

Attorney General Kamala Harris authorized a seizure warrant against the bank seeking customer records and other documents, saying there is probable cause to believe the bank committed felonies. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese)

