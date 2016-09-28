FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

California suspends business relationships with Wells Fargo

Robin Respaut

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - California State Treasurer John Chiang on Wednesday announced a sweeping suspension of business relationships with Wells Fargo & Co as punishment for the company's defrauding of customers.

In addition, Chiang vowed to work with the state's two giant public pension funds to change the bank's management structure.

The sanctions, which will last for 12 months, include suspending Wells Fargo as a managing underwriter on state negotiated bond sales, Chiang said. California is the nation's largest issuer of municipal debt. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Additional reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Daniel Bases and Leslie Adler)

