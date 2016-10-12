FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf retires, replaced by Tim Sloan
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf retires, replaced by Tim Sloan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co chairman and chief executive officer, John Stumpf, will retire and the board of directors has chosen Tim Sloan as the new CEO, the U.S. West Coast-based bank said on Wednesday.

Stephen Sanger will be chairman and Elizabeth Duke the vice chair.

The changes are effective immediately.

Wells Fargo is due to report third-quarter earnings on Friday after a Congressional probe and lawsuits following complaints that unauthorized customer accounts to meet sales targets were opened. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
