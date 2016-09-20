WASHINGTON, Sept 20 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton took on the Wells Fargo & Co
bogus-accounts case in a letter to the bank's customers to be
released on Tuesday, when Wells Chief Executive Officer John
Stumpf will testify before a Senate committee.
Clinton, who faced accusations during her party's primary
elections of representing Wall Street's interests, said in the
letter that Stumpf "owes all of you a clear explanation as to
how this happened under his watch."
Earlier this month, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
and other regulators announced a $185 million settlement with
the bank for creating 2 million phantom accounts under actual
customers' names in a bid to meet internal sales
goals.
In the letter sent to customers, Clinton laid out a
three-prong plan to address what she called "the culture of
misconduct and recklessness" in the banking system. It included
"clawing back" the compensation of individual executives
involved in wrongdoing and breaking up big banks that are not
managed effectively. She also called for maintaining the CFPB,
an agency created in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law that
Republican lawmakers would like to reorganize.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrew Hay)