BRIEF-Wells Fargo conducting investigation of retail banking sales practices
* Independent directors of Wells Fargo conducting investigation of retail banking sales practices and related matters
Sept 27 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday that it had launched an independent investigation into the firm's retail banking sales practices.
Wells Fargo Chief Executive John Stumpf would forfeit equity awards valued at about $41 million and will not receive a salary during the investigation, the company said.
Former retail banking head Carrie Tolstedt has also left the company and will not receive severance pay. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Independent directors of Wells Fargo conducting investigation of retail banking sales practices and related matters
FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan on Wednesday personally refuted a report over the lender having sought the assistance of the German government in settling a $14 billion U.S. demand, which on Monday saw its shares drop to a record-low.
NEW YORK, Sept 27 More than a decade after he was sued over accounting fraud, former American International Group Inc Chairman Maurice "Hank" Greenberg on Tuesday took the witness stand to defend himself, repeatedly describing one claim against him as "only a small part" of the insurer's business.