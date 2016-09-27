Sept 27 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday that it had launched an independent investigation into the firm's retail banking sales practices.

Wells Fargo Chief Executive John Stumpf would forfeit equity awards valued at about $41 million and will not receive a salary during the investigation, the company said.

Former retail banking head Carrie Tolstedt has also left the company and will not receive severance pay. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)