9 months ago
Wells Fargo says general counsel postpones planned retirement
November 30, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 9 months ago

Wells Fargo says general counsel postpones planned retirement

Dan Freed

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - James Strother, Wells Fargo & Co's general counsel, who had originally planned to retire at year-end, will stay on indefinitely in the position to deal with the fallout from a sales scandal, according to a bank spokesman.

"In light of recent events the decision was made to have Jim Strother remain with the company and continue to serve as our general counsel," said Peter Gilchrist, a bank spokesman, adding that the decision was made by the bank's board of directors. A search is under way for Strother's replacement, Gilchrist said.

An email and call to Strother were not returned. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
