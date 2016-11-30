Wells Fargo says general counsel postpones planned retirement

Nov 30 (Reuters) - James Strother, Wells Fargo & Co's general counsel, who had originally planned to retire at year-end, will stay on indefinitely in the position to deal with the fallout from a sales scandal, according to a bank spokesman.

"In light of recent events the decision was made to have Jim Strother remain with the company and continue to serve as our general counsel," said Peter Gilchrist, a bank spokesman, adding that the decision was made by the bank's board of directors. A search is under way for Strother's replacement, Gilchrist said.

An email and call to Strother were not returned. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra)