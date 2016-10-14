Ohio latest to bar Wells Fargo from state business

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The state of Ohio on Friday joined the growing list of municipalities to suspend business relationships with Wells Fargo & Co over a scandal involving as many as 2 million bogus accounts.

Governor John Kasich announced that for one year he is barring Wells Fargo & Co from "participating in future state debt offerings and financial services contracts initiated by state agencies under his authority," and will seek to exclude the California-based bank from participating in debt offerings initiated by the Ohio Public Facilities Commission. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Andrew Hay)