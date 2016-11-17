FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Wells Fargo says account openings slow in October
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 2:25 PM / 9 months ago

Wells Fargo says account openings slow in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co's account openings slowed in October, following a sales scandal that shattered the bank's folksy image, triggered federal and state investigations and cost the bank's chief executive his job.

October consumer account opens fell 27 percent from September and were down 44 percent from a year earlier, Wells Fargo said on Thursday..

"Because the sales practices settlement was announced on September 8th, October data reflects the first full month of impact," Mary Mack, head of Wells Fargo's community banking business, said in a statement.

The bank agreed in September to pay regulators $185 million to settle charges that its staff opened as many as 2 million accounts without customers' knowledge or approval. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

