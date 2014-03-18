FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires three advisers from Morgan Stanley
March 18, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires three advisers from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors said on Tuesday it hired three financial advisers from Morgan Stanley , where combined they managed almost $500 million in assets.

Gary Parese, Mark Phillips and Tom Nolan joined Wells Fargo’s Westport, Connecticut office this month reporting to market manager, Chris Calabrese.

Parese managed about $270 million in assets at Morgan Stanley, while Phillips managed about $120 million and Nolan roughly $100 million.

Their combined industry experience totals more than 80 years and their annual fees and commissions was in excess of $3.1 million.

Morgan Stanley could not be reached for comment.

