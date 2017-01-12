FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Wells Fargo Advisors promotes four executives
January 12, 2017 / 5:29 PM / 7 months ago

MOVES-Wells Fargo Advisors promotes four executives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors, a unit of Wells Fargo & Co, said on Thursday it has promoted four executives to new leadership positions.

The firm promoted Richard Getzoff as head of Advisor Led East, John Alexander as head of Advisor Led West.

It also promoted Heather Hunt-Ruddy as head of client experience and growth and Erik Karanik as head of operations and branch infrastructure.

All four will report to David Kowach, president and head of Wells Fargo Advisors. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)

