UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo launches US$7bn five-part bond

(ADDS maturity and pricing details)

By John Balassi

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (IFR) - Wells Fargo on Thursday launched a US$7bn five-part bond to be issued via two different entities of the bank and expected to price later in the day.

Four senior tranches came to market via Wells Fargo Bank NA (Aa2/AA-/AA), while a fifth subordinated offering came from Wells Fargo & Co (A3/A-/A+).

Wells Fargo Bank brought a US$800m 2-year fixed-rate note at T+70bp; a US$700m 2-year floater at L+50bp; a US$2.5bn 3-year fixed at T+77bp; and a US$1bn 3-year floater at L+65bp.

Wells Fargo & Co launched a US$2bn 30-year trade at T+165bp. (Reporting by John Balassi; Editing by Marc Carnegie)