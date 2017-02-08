Feb 8 Wells Fargo & Co's board is likely
to eliminate 2016 bonuses for the bank's top executives
following the bogus account scandal, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The board met in late January and discussed withholding
bonuses for senior executives, including Chief Executive Timothy
Sloan and Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry, the WSJ
said. (on.wsj.com/2k48WHs)
The board is expected to finalize its decision, which could
affect annual incentive awards that are paid in cash or stock,
in coming weeks.
A Wells Fargo spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)