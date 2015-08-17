FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires brokers to be in banks
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 17, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires brokers to be in banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors’ bank channel, which puts brokers in bank branches, said Monday it hired two brokers, Jane Drew and Timothy Pester.

Jane Drew joined Wells Fargo in Portland, Oregon, on Aug. 7 from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she had managed $278 million in client assets. She joins her daughter, Katherine Drew, who has worked for Wells Fargo since last year.

Timothy Pester joined the firm on Aug. 11 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from Key Investment Services, where he had previously managed $100 million in client assets.

Wells Fargo Advisors’ bank channel, Wealth Brokerage Services, sells investment advice and planning in both Wells Fargo banks and separate wealth management offices. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.