SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 28 The California State
Treasurer's Office said it replaced Wells Fargo & Co as
the lead underwriter on two bond sales that had originally been
for scheduled for Tuesday, a day before the state announced
sweeping sanctions against the company.
Management of the two sales, totaling nearly $730 million,
was replaced by Jefferies LLC in one sale and by Loop Capital
Markets LLC and Raymond James & Associates, Inc in the other.
On Wednesday, State Treasurer John Chiang announced the
suspension of Wells Fargo as a managing underwriter on state
negotiated bond sales for the next 12 months. California is the
nation's largest issuer of municipal debt.
Wells Fargo agreed on Sept. 8 to pay $190 million to settle
a case by California prosecutors and federal regulators over
what were potentially more than 2 million unauthorized credit
card and deposit accounts opened by branch employees scrambling
to meet sales quotas. The bank said it fired 5,300 employees
over the issue.
Tuesday's postponed bond sale had consisted of $200 million
of general obligation index floating rate bonds. The state
replaced Wells Fargo with Jefferies LLC as the senior manager,
and the sale is now scheduled for Thursday.
The second sale was nearly $528 million of lease revenue
refunding bonds from the State Public Works Board, issued to
refund certain outstanding debts. Loop Capital and Raymond James
will now manage the sale, which is scheduled to take place on
Oct. 5.
Chiang, who oversees nearly $2 trillion of California's
annual banking transactions and manages a $75 billion investment
pool, called for the state on Wednesday to suspend Wells Fargo's
"most highly profitable business relationships with the state of
California."
Over the past 21 months, Wells Fargo had served as senior
manager in three California deals, resulting in $1.7 million of
profits, according to the Treasurer's Office.
