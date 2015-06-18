ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors, independent channel recruits 5 brokers

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors hired five brokers to its main brokerage and independent channel, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, over the last week from rival brokerages.

Brokers Christopher Desimio and Deborah Horn joined a Wells office in Cincinnati on June 12 from Morgan Stanley, where together they had managed about $137 million in client assets, a Wells Fargo spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the firm’s independent advisory channel also called FiNet, said it hired three advisers from their previous firms where they also managed a combined $137 million in assets under management.

Brokers Elaine Elliott, Eric Miller and Brian Salcetti joined Wells Fargo offices this week in Texas, Arkansas and Maryland respectively, according to a spokeswoman.

Elliott joined from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch, Miller from UBS Financial Services, and Salcetti from AXA Advisors LLC, the wealth management and insurance segment of the French financial services company AXA Group. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr)