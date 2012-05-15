ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo adds advisers with $1 bln in assets

May 15 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co expanded its brokerage base, recently adding six advisers who managed more than $1 billion in client assets at their previous firms.

The advisers, based in California, Florida and Nebraska, joined Wells Fargo in late April and early May in the company’s independent brokerage division and employee wealth brokerage unit. Since April 1, Wells Fargo has added at least 18 advisers who managed nearly $2 billion in client assets at their previous firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.

Among the new hires, Nebraska-based adviser Andrew Arkfeld joined Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the company’s independent brokerage division, from St. Louis-based Edward Jones. He managed $108 million in client assets at the firm.

Arkfeld, a 16-year industry veteran who runs his practice out of Omaha, generated $1 million in revenue last year.

Also moving to Wells’ independent brokerage division, adviser Thomas McDonald joined the company in Sarasota, Florida, where he linked up with the independent practice Capstan Financial Consulting Group.

McDonald, a 24-year industry veteran, joined Wells from Fifth Third Securities, a unit of Fifth Third Bank, where he managed $99 million in client assets.

On the employee wealth brokerage side, Wells added adviser Victor Rodriguez in Beverly Hills, California. Rodriguez joined Wells from City National Securities, a unit of City National Bank, where he managed $350 million in client assets. He generated $916,000 in revenue last year.

Rodriguez, who has worked in the wealth management industry for the past 16 years, now reports to regional brokerage manager David Zimmerman.

Also on the move, adviser Bryce Bordwell joined Wells in Newport Beach, California, where he was previously with Citigroup and managed $100 million in client assets. Bordwell now reports to regional brokerage manager Michael Villanueva.

Wells also hired a veteran team of advisers from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch in California. Richard Edwards and Scott Bell joined Wells after more than two decades each at Merrill.

The advisers, based in Fresno, managed $400 million in client assets at the firm and generated $1.8 million in revenue last year. They report to regional brokerage manager Mark Webster.

Wells Fargo Advisors, owned by the San Francisco-based bank, is the third-largest U.S. brokerage by client assets after Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch. Wells had more than 15,000 advisers with roughly $1.2 trillion in client assets as of the end of December.