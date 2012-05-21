ON THE MOVE-Wells lands Morgan Stanley broker teams with $690 mln

May 21 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Company has bolstered its independent brokerage division, adding two veteran adviser teams from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney that managed $690 million in client assets at the firm.

The teams, based in New Jersey and Oregon, include legacy Smith Barney advisers who had roots at the firm dating back roughly three decades. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage, resulted from the merger of Morgan Stanley’s wealth unit and Citigroup’s Smith Barney in 2009.

“We needed a strong custodian for our clients’ assets,” adviser Nick Boccella said of his team’s decision to go independent with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the company’s independent brokerage division.

“It’s a recognizable name, and I felt like our clients would not hesitate to join us here,” he said.

Boccella, a 34-year industry veteran, moved to Wells in May with his team, the Marquis Wealth Advisors Group, which includes advisers Richard Defuccio, Lewis Rauter and Graham Smith. The four advisers, based in Chatham, New Jersey, managed $322 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Wells also added an Oregon-based adviser team, the Keudell/Morrison Wealth Management Group, to its independent brokerage. Advisers Joel Blount, Larry Keudell and Mike Morrison joined Wells in Salem, where they had been based with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and managed $368 million in client assets. The team generated $2.5 million in revenue last year.

Wells Fargo Advisors, owned by the San Francisco-based bank, is the third-largest U.S. brokerage by client assets after Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch. Wells has more than 15,000 advisers with roughly $1.2 trillion in client assets among its brokerage subsidiaries.

Since the start of the year, the company has added advisers from rival brokerages who managed more than $5 billion in client assets at their old firms, as tracked by Reuters.

Wells said in April it added 70 independent practices and 152 financial advisers to its Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network in 2011, increasing its client assets under management for its independent business 18 percent to $52.7 billion.