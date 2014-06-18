ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires advisers from UBS, Morgan Stanley

June 18 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors said on Wednesday it hired two advisers from UBS Financial Services and two from Morgan Stanley.

Alan Glick and Charles Glick joined Wells Fargo’s Westwood, California office, from Morgan Stanley, where they managed more than $242 million in client assets.

Shawn Gruver and James “Jim” Laughlin managed more than $206 million in client assets at UBS.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman could not immediately comment on the departures. UBS could not be reached for comment. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)