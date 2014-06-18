FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires advisers from UBS, Morgan Stanley
June 18, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires advisers from UBS, Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors said on Wednesday it hired two advisers from UBS Financial Services and two from Morgan Stanley.

Alan Glick and Charles Glick joined Wells Fargo’s Westwood, California office, from Morgan Stanley, where they managed more than $242 million in client assets.

Shawn Gruver and James “Jim” Laughlin managed more than $206 million in client assets at UBS.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman could not immediately comment on the departures. UBS could not be reached for comment. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
