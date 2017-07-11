July 11 A federal appeals court on Tuesday
rejected Cincinnati's effort to hold Wells Fargo & Co
liable for creating a public nuisance by letting properties it
owned, including through foreclosure, fall into disrepair
because the upkeep cost too much.
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati said the
Ohio city of roughly 299,000 people failed to show that higher
police and fire expenses to combat crime and blight, and a drop
in its property tax base, were the direct result of misconduct
by Wells Fargo.
It also said Cincinnati failed to show that the
third-largest U.S. bank intended to cause harm, or that the
hundreds of properties it has owned, including in distressed
neighborhoods, endangered the public's health or safety.
"The city may use nuisance law to address an actual
nuisance," Circuit Judge Jeffrey Sutton wrote for a 2-1
majority. "But alleged bad intent or alleged code violations by
themselves do not suffice in the absence of an unsafe or
unsanitary condition associated with an identifiable property."
Cincinnati's city solicitor, Paula Boggs Muething, expressed
disappointment with the decision, saying it frees banks to
continue "privatizing economic benefit and socializing economic
loss" in Ohio.
"The city of Cincinnati will continue to aggressively
protect its neighborhoods from out of town, problem property
owners, but today's decision - that banks may ignore the city's
laws without consequence - has dealt a blow to that effort," she
said in a statement.
Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Cincinnati is one of many large U.S. cities to accuse banks
following the 2008 financial crisis of causing harm by letting
properties deteriorate, conducting predatory lending, or both.
The city claimed that San Francisco-based Wells Fargo
disregarded state and local property maintenance laws "with
impunity," including by routinely ignoring civil fines for high
weeds, grass and building code violations.
It said the bank's unlawful practices have persisted since
2006, including in "more vulnerable" neighborhoods where Wells
Fargo appeared willing to spend on upkeep only if it stood to
profit or reduce losses.
Cincinnati previously resolved other claims against Wells
Fargo, as well as nuisance and other claims in a similar lawsuit
against Deutsche Bank AG, the appeals court said.
The case is Cincinnati v Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 6th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 16-3752.