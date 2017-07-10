A California judge has granted a preliminary
approval for Wells Fargo & Co's agreement to pay $142
million, and perhaps more, to customers whose credit scores were
harmed by its employees creating fake accounts in their names,
the bank said on Sunday.
Wells Fargo has set aside that money to compensate customers
who are part of a class-action lawsuit involving claims
regarding consumer or small business bank accounts, credit cards
or loans, as well as identity theft protection, between May 2002
and April of this year. It plans to begin reaching out to those
affected customers soon.
In the "unlikely event" that there are so many claims, and
there is not $25 million left over to distribute across all
customers involved in the lawsuit, Wells Fargo said it will pay
more. The bank reached the settlement in April, according to a
regulatory filing, but the judge's preliminary approval moves
the deal to the next step.
Wells Fargo has previously said thousands of branch
employees created as many as 2.1 million bank and credit card
accounts in individuals' names without their permission to
artificially hit sales goals. Lawyers representing the claimants
said 3.5 million accounts were created, according to a May 12
story by the Los Angeles Times.
If U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria grants final approval
to the deal, it could help Wells Fargo chip away at a bevy of
legal and regulatory issues stemming from the scandal, which
erupted in September after it reached a $185 million settlement
with a Los Angeles prosecutor and the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau.
Wells still faces probes from federal, state and local
government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Justice,
as well as a number of private lawsuits, according to its
quarterly securities filing in May.
In a statement, the bank's chief executive, Tim Sloan, said
he was "pleased" that the court approved the preliminary
settlement and considered it "a major milestone in our efforts
to make things right for our customers."
If the agreement receives final approval the bank expects it
will close out the vast majority of claims in 10 class action
lawsuits related to the one it is trying to settle.