Wells Fargo to move all London employees to one office

July 18 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said it plans to move its 850 employees across four locations in London to one location from 2018.

While Wells Fargo did not say if the planned move had anything to do with Britain's vote to leave the European Union, it is the first big U.S. bank to make a major announcement on its London operations since the referendum.

The bank said it would buy a building in King William Street from developer H.B. Reavis, and that it expects to begin moving to the new building in 2018. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)