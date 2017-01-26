FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints new Asia Pacific head
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 12:57 AM / 7 months ago

MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints new Asia Pacific head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.

Amin will be succeeding Jim Johnston who served as interim regional president, the company said in a statement.

Amin was also appointed head of the bank's Global Financial Institutions (GFI) which manages the company's relations with regional financial institutions after former GFI head Jim Ho was named head of the company's Greater China Business Development and Advisory team. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

