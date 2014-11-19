MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints former Fed board member as director

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co appointed Elizabeth “Betsy” Duke, a former board member of the Federal Reserve, as director, effective Jan. 1.

Duke’s will be a part of the bank’s risk committee and her appointment will increase the size of its board to 15, Wells Fargo said in a statement.

Duke, who was with the Federal Reserve from August 2008 to August 2013, served as Chair of the Fed’s Committee on Consumer and Community Affairs and as a member on other committees. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)