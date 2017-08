March 6 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co named Allen Parker general counsel, succeeding company veteran James Strother, who will retire.

Parker is joining from law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, where he served as a partner

His appointment will be effective March 27, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)