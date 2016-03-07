FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires The Holyszko Group from BofA Merrill
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
March 7, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires The Holyszko Group from BofA Merrill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors, an affiliate of Wells Fargo & Co, hired a team of financial advisers from Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch unit.

The Holyszko Group of Wells Fargo Advisors joined the firm’s Saginaw, Michigan branch.

The group managed $165 million in client assets at Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo Advisors said.

Wells Fargo Advisors also added three new complex managers to lead branches in the Houston and Dallas metropolitan areas.

Ron Medaris and Chris Gerrish join from UBS Group AG to lead the Ft. Worth and Dallas complexes, respectively.

John McCauley joins from Deutsche Bank Securities to oversee the Houston Galleria complex, the company said. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
