March 29, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

Wells Fargo to pay California. $8.5 mln for privacy law violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - A Wells Fargo & Co unit will pay $8.5 million to California and five counties to settle charges that it violated customers’ privacy due to not disclosing in a timely fashion that it was recording their calls, California’s attorney general said on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo Bank broke the state’s privacy laws, which require notifying customers at the start of a phone call that they are being recorded, California’s attorney general said in a statement about its civil complaint against the bank.

Wells worked to change its policies once notified of the problem by investigators. The bank neither admitted nor denied liability, the state’s attorney general said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn, editing by G Crosse)

