CORRECTED-Wells Fargo profit falls 0.8 pct
#Corrections News
January 15, 2016 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Wells Fargo profit falls 0.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove reference to provisions more than doubling)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest U.S. residential mortgage lender and a major lender to the energy industry, reported a 0.8 percent fall in profit for the last quarter of the year as it set aside more funds to cover bad loans.

The San Francisco-based bank’s net income applicable to common shareholders slipped to $5.34 billion, or $1.03 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $5.38 billion, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Richa Naidu; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
