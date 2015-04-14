FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Wells Fargo profit falls as expenses rise
April 14, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Wells Fargo profit falls as expenses rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say net income applicable to common shareholders “fell”, not “rose”)

April 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, reported a 2.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday as expenses rose and the bank set aside more money to cover bad loans.

Net income applicable to Wells Fargo’s common shareholders fell to $5.46 billion, or $1.04 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $5.61 billion, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Anil D'Silva and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

