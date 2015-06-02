FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo FiNet brings in four brokers who managed $500 mln
June 2, 2015

ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo FiNet brings in four brokers who managed $500 mln

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the bank’s wealth management division for independent financial practices, said Tuesday it hired four brokers this May who collectively managed about $500 million at their prior employers, UBS AG and Morgan Stanley .

Eric Williams and John Schieve joined Wells Fargo FiNet, as the division is known, at an office outside of Indianapolis, where the two had previously worked for UBS managing a combined $106 million in client assets.

Benjamin Driggs joined FiNet in Salt Lake City, also from UBS, where he had managed $112 million in assets.

Mark Bailey joined FiNet in upstate New York from Morgan Stanley, where he had managed $285 million in client assets, according to a statement from FiNet.

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Alan Crosby

