Class claims against Wells, Barclays mortgage unit dismissed

(Reuters) - A lawsuit accusing Wells Fargo Bank and a former unit of Barclays Bank of foreclosure misconduct cannot proceed as a class action, a federal judge ruled, handing a defeat to homeowners in a lingering case from the housing crisis.

In an order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Walter Rice in Ohio’s Southern District dismissed the class allegations in the lawsuit, saying the deadline for seeking class certification had passed.

