Wells Fargo employees claiming they were not adequately paid
when they worked through meal breaks cannot sue as a group, a
federal judge in California ruled, saying class treatment is not
feasible because too many individual issues are involved.
In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Philip
Gutierrez in Los Angeles said Wells Fargo would not be liable
for California labor code violations unless it prevented or
discouraged meal breaks. Factual questions thus would have to be
answered for each class member about why they failed to take
time off for a meal, Gutierrez said.
To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2noTAxW