Wells Fargo employees claiming they were not adequately paid when they worked through meal breaks cannot sue as a group, a federal judge in California ruled, saying class treatment is not feasible because too many individual issues are involved.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez in Los Angeles said Wells Fargo would not be liable for California labor code violations unless it prevented or discouraged meal breaks. Factual questions thus would have to be answered for each class member about why they failed to take time off for a meal, Gutierrez said.

