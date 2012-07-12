FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo to pay $125 mln in U.S. fair lending case
July 12, 2012

Wells Fargo to pay $125 mln in U.S. fair lending case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co has agreed to pay $125 million to settle an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department into its mortgage lending practices, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday.

The settlement, which needs approval from a judge, would end a previously reported investigation into whether the fourth largest U.S. bank discriminated on the basis of race and national origin between 2004 and 2009.

A news conference at the Justice Department is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. EDT (1515 GMT).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
