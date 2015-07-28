FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells fights to keep lawsuit over sales tactics in federal court
July 28, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Wells fights to keep lawsuit over sales tactics in federal court

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A lawsuit accusing Wells Fargo of driving bank employees to use fraudulent sales tactics should remain in federal court, lawyers for the bank said in a filing, arguing that the case involves international issues that do not belong in state court.

Even if international banking makes up only a small portion of the overall lawsuit, which is an enforcement action by the city of Los Angeles, federal jurisdiction is appropriate under U.S. law, lawyers for the bank at Munger Tolles & Olson said in a filing last week.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Kv5o7y

