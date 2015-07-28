Wells fights to keep lawsuit over sales tactics in federal court

(Reuters) - A lawsuit accusing Wells Fargo of driving bank employees to use fraudulent sales tactics should remain in federal court, lawyers for the bank said in a filing, arguing that the case involves international issues that do not belong in state court.

Even if international banking makes up only a small portion of the overall lawsuit, which is an enforcement action by the city of Los Angeles, federal jurisdiction is appropriate under U.S. law, lawyers for the bank at Munger Tolles & Olson said in a filing last week.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Kv5o7y