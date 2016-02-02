Judge narrows claims in Wells Fargo mortgage modification lawsuit

Feb 2 -

Homeowners accusing Wells Fargo Bank of reneging on promises to modify mortgages can sue as a class over allegations that the biggest U.S. mortgage lender violated California state law, a federal judge in San Francisco has ruled.

In a decision issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria at the same time rejected class status for homeowners’ nationwide breach of contract claims, saying too many individual circumstances were involved for them to sue as a group.

