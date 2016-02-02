FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge narrows claims in Wells Fargo mortgage modification lawsuit
#Westlaw News
February 2, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Judge narrows claims in Wells Fargo mortgage modification lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Feb 2 -

Homeowners accusing Wells Fargo Bank of reneging on promises to modify mortgages can sue as a class over allegations that the biggest U.S. mortgage lender violated California state law, a federal judge in San Francisco has ruled.

In a decision issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria at the same time rejected class status for homeowners’ nationwide breach of contract claims, saying too many individual circumstances were involved for them to sue as a group.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WZJQTq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
