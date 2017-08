A federal appeals court has declined to revive a lawsuit accusing Wells Fargo of negligence for not halting a $168 million Ponzi scheme by the late Florida hedge fund manager Arthur Nadel.

Without elaborating, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday that a lower court properly dismissed the case in February 2015.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kiS5jf