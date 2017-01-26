FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11th Circuit rules against Prudential in insurance scheme dispute
January 26, 2017 / 10:55 PM / 7 months ago

11th Circuit rules against Prudential in insurance scheme dispute

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Prudential Financial cannot sue Wells Fargo Bank over a $10 million life insurance policy that was allegedly part of an illegal investment scheme because a two-year limit on challenges to the contract has passed, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Prudential's argument that the two-year deadline did not apply because the policy, acquired by Wells Fargo on behalf of a client, was an illegal bet on an elderly woman's life created so investors could collect her death benefits.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2k8ZOAJ

