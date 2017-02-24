Borrowers accusing Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank of collecting millions of dollars of extra interest without giving required disclosures to homeowners who paid off their mortgages early cannot sue on a class basis, a federal judge in Miami ruled.

In nearly identical orders on Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Ursula Ungaro in the Southern District of Florida rejected nationwide class status for separate lawsuits against the banks, saying too many different state laws would be involved to treat the claims as nationwide groups.

