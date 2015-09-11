FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo fights lawsuit accusing it of abusive sales tactics
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 11, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Wells Fargo fights lawsuit accusing it of abusive sales tactics

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Wells Fargo & Co have asked a federal judge to dismiss or put on hold claims that it violated state and federal laws by allegedly imposing unrealistic sales goals on workers and pressuring them to open accounts without customers’ consent.

In a motion on Tuesday in a California federal court, lawyers at Munger Tolles & Olson said claims asserted in a civil lawsuit filed in May either fail as a matter of law or constitute a “rehash” of a lawsuit filed by the City of Los Angeles one week earlier.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XSFxuS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.