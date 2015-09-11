Wells Fargo fights lawsuit accusing it of abusive sales tactics

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Wells Fargo & Co have asked a federal judge to dismiss or put on hold claims that it violated state and federal laws by allegedly imposing unrealistic sales goals on workers and pressuring them to open accounts without customers’ consent.

In a motion on Tuesday in a California federal court, lawyers at Munger Tolles & Olson said claims asserted in a civil lawsuit filed in May either fail as a matter of law or constitute a “rehash” of a lawsuit filed by the City of Los Angeles one week earlier.

