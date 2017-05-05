Wells Fargo & Co's board members will have to face a shareholder lawsuit accusing them of breaching their fiduciary duties and of securities law violations by turning a blind eye to an unauthorized accounts scandal, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco rejected the defendants' motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying shareholders plausibly alleged that the board knew about illegal activity at Wells Fargo by 2014 at the latest and neglected to take action.

