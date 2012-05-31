FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo eyes insurance sales acquisitions-CEO
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech stock boom gives delivers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech stock boom gives delivers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 31, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo eyes insurance sales acquisitions-CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co, which has been renewing its appetite for acquisitions lately, is interested in buying insurance sales businesses, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“I love the insurance distribution business,” John Stumpf said at a Sanford C. Bernstein conference for investors.

Wells Fargo’s insurance brokerage business is already one of the biggest in the world and the largest affiliated with a bank.

The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets is the biggest seller of mortgages, used car loans and middle-market loans in the United States and those borrowers “all need insurance,” Stumpf said.

The CEO also repeated remarks from bank executives on May 22 that Wells wants to build its retail brokerage and wealth management businesses. He issued the standard warning, however, that the bank will be “very, very careful” on not paying too much for any purchases.

Stumpf said he has no interest in buying a retail banking business outside the United States.

As he did at the bank’s investor day for analysts last week, Stumpf pushed back against the notion that big banks have grown too large to manage, a notion that has gained attention after JPMorgan Chase & Co’s $2 billion-plus trading blunder.

“Wells is not too big to fail and not too big to succeed,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.